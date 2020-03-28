Horizen Hits Market Cap of $44.63 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.11 or 0.00081240 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $44.63 million and $3.31 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00481419 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00112685 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,726,112 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, COSS, Upbit, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, OKEx, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

