Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.99 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $5.66 or 0.00091046 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Graviex and Binance. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $49.44 million and $3.99 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00480463 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00113175 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,731,000 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BiteBTC, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, OKEx, COSS and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

