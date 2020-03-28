HorusPay (HORUS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a market cap of $505,054.80 and approximately $6.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.02537389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00195718 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

