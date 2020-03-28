HorusPay (HORUS) Market Capitalization Achieves $505,054.80

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. HorusPay has a total market cap of $505,054.80 and $6.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.02520032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194227 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033964 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

