Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.42% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. grace capital acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,161. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

