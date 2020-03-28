Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475,207 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

SVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.