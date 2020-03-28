Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,365,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 27th total of 41,730,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,037,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,789,000 after buying an additional 918,304 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,082,000 after buying an additional 110,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,686,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,169,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after buying an additional 137,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

HST stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. 12,526,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,115,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.