Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Huazhu Group worth $14,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Huazhu Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,722,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.