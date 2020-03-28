Humaniq (HMQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $47,363.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Mercatox and Bittrex. Humaniq has a market cap of $587,566.03 and approximately $47,363.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bittrex, YoBit, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

