Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) vs. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (NYSE:SHWDY) Head to Head Survey

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Huntsman pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntsman has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Huntsman is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Huntsman and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman 7.42% 14.86% 4.93% SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huntsman and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman $6.80 billion 0.47 $562.00 million $1.53 9.31 SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR $8.27 billion 2.86 $667.11 million $5.91 2.68

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Huntsman. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntsman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Huntsman and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman 2 4 9 1 2.56 SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntsman currently has a consensus price target of $22.01, indicating a potential upside of 54.59%. Given Huntsman’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Huntsman is more favorable than SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Huntsman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Huntsman has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huntsman beats SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines, maleic anhydrides, surfactants, linear alkyl-benzene, ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based polymers formulations; high performance thermoset resins and curing agents; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The company's products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, digital inks, electronics, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene. The Chemicals segment provides functional chemicals, such as polymer emulsion and unsaturated polyester resins; industrial gases comprising liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon, fusing ethylene, and helium; basic chemicals that include liquefied ammonia, acrylonitrile, and chloroprene rubber; and electronic chemicals, which comprise high-purity gases for electronics. The Electronics segment offers aluminum based and glass based hard disks (HDs); aluminum substrates for HDs; LED chips, epitaxial wafers, rare earth magnetic alloys, and lithium-ion battery materials; MOCVD epitaxial wafers; and advanced battery materials. The Inorganics segment provides alumina electrical fillers fused materials, abrasive grains lapping and polishing materials, plasma spraying materials, refractories, alumina for heat-radiation fillers, spherical alumina, hexagonal boron nitride, lubrication and mold-release agents, and polishing materials; and graphite electrodes. The Aluminum segment offers aluminum capacitor foils and aluminum sheets; extruded and forged products, aluminum cylinders, cast rods of aluminum alloys, compressors, heat exchangers, and power semiconductor cooling devices; and aluminum beverage cans. The Others segment engages in the general trading and building materials business; and sells chemicals, resins, metals, and electronic materials. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

