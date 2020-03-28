Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Huntsworth to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

HNT opened at GBX 106 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Huntsworth has a 1-year low of GBX 58.24 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.46). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Huntsworth’s previous dividend of $0.75. Huntsworth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other Huntsworth news, insider Paul Taaffe sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39), for a total value of £60,377.60 ($79,423.31).

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

