Huptex (HTX) Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Huptex (CURRENCY:HTX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Huptex has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Huptex token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huptex has a total market capitalization of $333.86 and approximately $3,498.00 worth of Huptex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.02523207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194236 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Huptex Token Profile

Huptex’s total supply is 99,008,465,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,458,404 tokens. Huptex’s official website is huptex.io.

Buying and Selling Huptex

Huptex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

