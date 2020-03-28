Hush Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Hush has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $232,000.38 and approximately $64.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00482066 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00112903 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00092577 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,671,168 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

