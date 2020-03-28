HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,486,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,672 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.43% of HUYA worth $134,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

HUYA stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.33. HUYA Inc – has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $29.45.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.58%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

