Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Update

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,489,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 27th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.11. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

