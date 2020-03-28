Hydro Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,571.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, Bancor Network and HADAX. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $800,360.00 and approximately $10,571.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.83 or 0.04910340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00066727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036928 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

