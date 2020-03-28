HyperCash (HC) Achieves Market Cap of $41.86 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00015005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Allcoin, Binance and Gate.io. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $41.86 million and approximately $23.24 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.02498822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00193807 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00042663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,557,187 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Allcoin, Gate.io, Huobi, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Kucoin, EXX, Coinnest, OKEx, Bithumb and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

