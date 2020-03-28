HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDAX, Hotbit and Kryptono. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 72.6% against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $6,018.62 and $1,905.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.02501947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00195766 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00042000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

