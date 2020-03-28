IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.42% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $88,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.26. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,360. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

