IBM (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will post sales of $18.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.27 billion and the lowest is $18.22 billion. IBM reported sales of $18.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full year sales of $76.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.90 billion to $79.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $77.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.41 billion to $80.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IBM from $164.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.47.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. IBM has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

