ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 27th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ICC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of ICC stock remained flat at $$11.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. ICC has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $36.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 151.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.15% of ICC worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

