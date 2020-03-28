ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,162,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 27th total of 20,690,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

IBN traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,413,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,367,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.88. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $8,351,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

