ICON (ICX) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. ICON has a market capitalization of $101.56 million and $13.19 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00003057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Rfinex, Allbit and Binance. During the last week, ICON has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.02520615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00194946 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00025238 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033625 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,751,585 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Allbit, CoinTiger, COSS, Bithumb, ABCC, DragonEX, IDEX, Upbit, OOOBTC, OKEx, Bitbns, Rfinex, Binance, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

