Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Icon by 2,381.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Icon by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Icon by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Icon by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Icon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.64. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

