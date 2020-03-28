Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $299,175.37 and approximately $9.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.02479529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00193725 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00042367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

