IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.27% of IDACORP worth $68,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 825,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 779.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,543 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,576,000 after acquiring an additional 260,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,456,000 after acquiring an additional 122,269 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,519,000 after acquiring an additional 114,290 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA opened at $90.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.