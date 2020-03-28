IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.52 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $762.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.02498822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00193807 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00042663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX's genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,241,472 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX's official website is idex.market.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

