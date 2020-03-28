IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,100 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the February 27th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.65. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $212,135,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,274 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,058 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,902 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

