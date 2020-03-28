Ignis (IGNIS) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Ignis has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and approximately $964,489.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Vebitcoin and Coinbit. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.02498183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Indodax, STEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Vebitcoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

