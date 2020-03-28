ILCoin (ILC) Market Cap Reaches $14.91 Million

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, ILCoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Graviex and C-CEX. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and $94,330.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,377,633,907 coins and its circulating supply is 423,937,487 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, IDAX, C-CEX, FreiExchange, Graviex, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

