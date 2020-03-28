Illinois Tool Works Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

NYSE:ITW opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

