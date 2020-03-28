ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0481 on Major Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $881,974.70 and approximately $768,905.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004425 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001373 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 19,323,791 coins and its circulating supply is 18,323,793 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

