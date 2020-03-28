Incent (INCNT) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Incent has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $5,964.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Livecoin, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

