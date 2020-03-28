Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Update

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the February 27th total of 60,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 257,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Independence by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Independence stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.34. Independence has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

IHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Independence from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

