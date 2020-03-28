Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Up 39.7% in March

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 369,600 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the February 27th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBCP shares. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $12.89 on Friday. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $282.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Missad bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Insiders purchased 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 226,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

