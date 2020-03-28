Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 27th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Industrias Bachoco stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.11. 8,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.50. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.43 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBA shares. TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

