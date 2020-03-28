Ink 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,213.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, EXX, Exrates and Bit-Z. During the last week, Ink has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $799,842.04 and approximately $2,213.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.02519657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00195665 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00042952 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Exmo, ZB.COM, EXX, Gate.io, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Coinrail, LBank, Exrates, CoinBene, Bit-Z and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.