Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Cap Reaches $167,879.67

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $167,879.67 and approximately $2,847.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinBene and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.02524790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194091 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,099,737 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, COSS, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.