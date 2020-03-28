INLOCK 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,045.00 (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, INLOCK has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $18,045.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About INLOCK

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,736,361 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

