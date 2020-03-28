INMAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,647.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. In the last week, INMAX has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. INMAX has a market capitalization of $48,732.52 and approximately $4,647.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.02498822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00193807 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00042663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

