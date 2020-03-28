Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 510,100 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 27th total of 593,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 150,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innospec has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Innospec by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

