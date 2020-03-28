Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Position Lessened by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of Innoviva worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 307,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Innoviva by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on INVA shares. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 80.29 and a quick ratio of 80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.97. Innoviva Inc has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.