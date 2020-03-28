INO COIN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $515,176.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00023013 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. INO COIN has a market cap of $274.87 million and approximately $515,176.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.02523090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00195150 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00043122 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

