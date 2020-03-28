Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INO. ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of INO stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $38,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,061,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

