Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,444 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.41% of Inphi worth $182,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Inphi by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Inphi by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,782.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $74.31 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

