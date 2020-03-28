Insight Chain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $189.00 (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Insight Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $24.43. Over the last week, Insight Chain has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $111.95 million and $189.00 worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000984 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013919 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39, $13.77, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.