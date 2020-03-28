Insights Network (INSTAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $1,897.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

