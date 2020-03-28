Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $44.25 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

