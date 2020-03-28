Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Instructure worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INST. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at $29,890,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Instructure by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 520,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 405,279 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,030,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INST opened at $49.00 on Friday. Instructure Inc has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. First Analysis downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.16.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

