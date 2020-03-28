INT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $4.13 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx Korea, Ethfinex, OKEx and Allcoin. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. INT Chain has a market cap of $4.13 million and $425,163.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About INT Chain

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEgg, Ethfinex, Allcoin and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

